Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) appoints Ian Walsh as its new President and CEO effective Sept. 8, with the retirement of Neal Keating, who will continue to serve as Chairman through the 2021 annual shareholders meeting, when he is expected to retire from the board.

Walsh previously was COO of REV Group and President and CEO of Textron's TRU Simulation and Training.

Keating joined Kaman in 2007 after serving as COO at Hughes Supply and CEO of GKN Aerospace.

Kaman recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings, in put due to cost control efforts.