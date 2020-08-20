Inflation in Japan stays at zero

Japan's core inflation rate landed at 0.0% in July to miss the +0.1% mark anticipated by economists and register flat prices in the nation for the second month in a row.

The lack of price momentum is likely to keep the Bank of Japan continuing on its road of massive monetary stimulus and ultra-low interest rates to support government fiscal spending

The so-called core-core inflation index, which strips out food and energy prices, rose 0.4% during the month to fall short of the forecast for a rise of 0.5%.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is on record as saying that he views the risk of Japan falling back into deflation as low.

