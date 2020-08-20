In an annual health check on the staying power of broadcast television, CBS (VIAC, VIACA) is seeking about $5.5M for a 30-second spot in the 2021 Super Bowl, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's a price roughly in line with this year's game.

But newer times bring changes: CBS is requiring advertisers on the big-game telecast to also appear in the online stream (at an extra cost of about $200,000).

And for their part, ad buyers are looking to add protection clauses to get out of the agreements if the COVID-19 pandemic halts the coming season or otherwise scuttles the NFL championship.

With an event this size, there's no make-good: "There's no plan B for Super Bowl," says one sports marketer.

Last February, Fox sold its 30-second ads for up to $5.6M (including TV and digital placement). The game (still far and away the biggest U.S. TV event of the year) drew 102M viewers on average (on Fox, Fox Deportes and digital properties of Fox, the NFL and Verizon), making it the 10th-most watched Super Bowl ever.