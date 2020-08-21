Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) has priced its upsized IPO of ~8.68M (from 7.36M) common shares at $20.00/share, exceeding the price range of $16 - 18, for expected gross proceeds of ~$173.7M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1,302,720 shares.

Trading commences on August 21. Closing date is August 25.

On July 9, the Company collaborated with Sanofi to advance novel protein degrader therapies, wherein it will receive $150M in cash and contingent more than $2B in milestone and royalty payments.

Kymera has developed a proprietary drug discovery engine, Pegasus, to enable the design of highly selective, small molecule protein degraders with potent activity against a broad range of disease indications.

