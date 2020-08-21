Asia-Pacific stocks mostly higher succeeding Wall Street's tech-driven rally
Aug. 21, 2020 1:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japan +0.37%. Shares advanced buoyed by Wall Street’s gain, led by tech shares. Japan’s core consumer price index stood flat in July from a year earlier and fell short of a forecast for a 0.1% rise, following a flat reading in June.
- China +0.78%.
- Hong Kong +1.25%.
- Australia -0.09%. Provisional retail sales in the region were up 3.3% in July. Preliminary estimate of retail sales rose to A$30.75B ($22.14B) in July, up a robust 12.2% on the same month last year.
- Asian shares higher on hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine, echoing gains on Wall Street, led by surge in tech stocks.
- Reports that Pfizer’s vaccine is on track to seek October regulatory review boosted sentiments despite ongoing uncertainty about global growth.
- Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.31% at $45.04/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.19% to $42.90/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures are trading higher. Dow +0.28%; Nasdaq +0.25%; S&P +0.26%.