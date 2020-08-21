Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) signed a Memorandum of Agreement to sell the 2001-built Panamax container vessel, the M/V Domingo, to an unaffiliated third party for $5.6M.

“Since the start of our diversification in June 2019, we have sold four (4) container ships for $53.4M before commissions and acquired four (4) Aframax tankers for an aggregate gross purchase price of $112M. The sale of the M/V Domingo increases our cash position to approximately $38M," stated Mr. Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.