Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) inks agreements with institutional investors for the sale of 38,461,545 common shares at a purchase price of $1.30/share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, for expected gross proceeds of ~$50M.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is August 25.

GEVO gained 64.5% in yesterday's morning session after announcing the Trafigura deal. The agreement will lift the combined revenues from its long-term contracts to more than $1.5B.