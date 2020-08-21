AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) collaborates with Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) to develop and launch precision medicine strategies for cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.

The first stage in the collaboration will use KidneyIntelX, an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic platform to optimize utilization of therapeutics in chronic kidney disease (CKD) under current standard of care protocols, in coordination with the Mount Sinai Health System.

Based on study outcomes, a randomized trial will be initiated to evaluate uptake and adherence to new potassium-binding agents in patients with CKD and hyperkalemia.

Results from the program are anticipated in early 2021.

RNLX made a U.S. debut recently in July 2020.