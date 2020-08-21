European indices mixed with key PMIs in focus

London -0.15% . Retail sales volumes in July rose by 3.6% from June, above all forecasts and were 1.4% higher Y/Y.

Separate data showed the government borrowed £26.7B ($35.28B) in July and reached 100.5% of GDP - its highest as a share of GDP since 1961.

Germany +0.27% .

France +0.11% .

Eurozone flash PMI readings for August are expected. PMIs are also due out of the U.K. at 9:30 a.m.

Update: The IHS Markit Eurozone flash PMI slipped to a two-month low of 51.6 in August from 54.9 in July, below expectations of 55.3.