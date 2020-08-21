Eurozone PMI falls short of expectations
Aug. 21, 2020 4:39 AM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Preliminary Eurozone PMI for August dropped to 51.6 after a 54.9 mark was recorded in July.
- "Companies remain cautious when making decisions on employment, again opting to lower staffing levels in August amid a lack of confidence in the strength of the recovery," noted IHS Markit's Andrew Harker.
- Flash services PMI stalled at 50.1 vs. 54.5 estimated and 54.7 in July. Flash manufacturing PMI was 51.7 to miss the 52.7 mark anticipated by economists and fall short of the 51.8 recorded in July.
- PMI readings in Germany and the U.K. came in ahead of expectations, while PMI lagged in Spain.