OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) reports a revenue miss and EPS beat for FQ4.

FQ4 highlights: Revenue decreased 10% y/y to $277M.

Operating cash flow during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $23.6M, and capital expenditures were $4.3M.

The Company's book-to-bill ratio was ~1.0; backlog at the end of quarter was $861M.

The Company’s Board has authorized the purchase of up to additional 2M shares, bringing total authorization to 3M shares of the Company's common stock.

OSIS sees FY20 EPS of $4.50-5.05 vs. a consensus of $4.62 and revenues of $1.09-1.14B vs. $1.18B consensus.

