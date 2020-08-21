Retail sales in the U.K. rose 3.6% in July from June to top the expectation of economists for a gain of 1.4%.

Overall sales volume was above the level seen before the pandemic, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Sales in clothing shops grew by 11.9% during the month, which could be good news for Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), Marks and Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF) and ASOS (OTCPK:ASOMF).

Still, the road ahead for the U.K. economy looks potentially rough, with the end of the furlough scheme coming in October.

