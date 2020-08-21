Global stocks are trekking higher after the tech rally in the U.S. continues to show legs and renewed hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.3% . Japan's Nikkei tacked on 0.2% and Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.1% . European stocks are largely higher despite sluggish PMI data, with the Stoxx 600 Index gaining 0.3% . France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX are both in positive territory at mid-day.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures are pointing slightly lower, two days removed from the S&P 500 Index carving out a new record high.

Oil prices are down slightly amid efforts by major oil producers to hold back output. In early action, WTI crude oil futures -0.7% to $42.53/bbl and Brent crude -0.5% to $44.66/bbl.

And one more thing to chew on to start the new day. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), after cruising right past the $2,000 per share level, now trades with a higher market cap than Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Disney (NYSE:DIS).