Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) slides 13% following yesterday's earnings report.

In Q2, Revenues increased 99% Y/Y to $8.3M.

Gross profit increased 459% y/y to $5.5M.

Net loss of $8.8M (incl. $8.8M in expenses associated with GAN’s IPO), compared to a year-ago loss of $1.9M.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.9M vs. $0.2M last year.

U.S. accounted for 85% of revenue vs. 75% year-ago.

Active Player-Days and Average Revenue per Daily Active User increased 18% and 100%, respectively, compared to the prior-year quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents balance was $63.8M at June 30, 2020.

The company sees FY20 revenues between $37 and $39M vs. $39.06M consensus.

