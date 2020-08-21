Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) slides 13% following yesterday's earnings report.
In Q2, Revenues increased 99% Y/Y to $8.3M.
Gross profit increased 459% y/y to $5.5M.
Net loss of $8.8M (incl. $8.8M in expenses associated with GAN’s IPO), compared to a year-ago loss of $1.9M.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.9M vs. $0.2M last year.
U.S. accounted for 85% of revenue vs. 75% year-ago.
Active Player-Days and Average Revenue per Daily Active User increased 18% and 100%, respectively, compared to the prior-year quarter.
Cash and cash equivalents balance was $63.8M at June 30, 2020.
The company sees FY20 revenues between $37 and $39M vs. $39.06M consensus.
Previously: GAN EPS misses by $0.32, beats on revenue (Aug. 20).
Related: GAN Limited (GAN) CEO Dermot Smurfit on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Aug. 20).