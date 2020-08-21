E-commerce growth accelerated to +70% Y/Y for the week ended August 15 from +68% for the week prior, according to Bank of America credit and debit card data.

Average online penetration was up to 19.1% from 18.6%

Bank of America thinks the steady growth in August remains positive for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wayfair (NYSE:W) and the e-commerce sector as a whole, with upcoming sales events like Prime Day and Way Day poised to drive additional upside potential.

Department stores (KSS, M, JWN, DDS) have also seen an increase in e-commerce spending this month (+45% MTD vs. +29% in July) as consumers shop from home. Restaurant food delivery (UBER, GRUB, POSTM) spending is up 140% this month so far to mark the highest pace of growth since May.

