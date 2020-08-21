Hershey still focused on M&A opportunities, growing dividend
Aug. 21, 2020 5:55 AM ET
- Bank of America reports back on its video call with top Hershey (NYSE:HSY) execs.
- BofA notes Hershey expects overall sales to continue to improve sequentially throughout FY20, as sales in the U.S. are recovering at a faster pace than international regions.
- Hershey also shared that U.S. sales in the convenience & gas channel are still improving and foodservice has recovered better than expected due to higher exposure in the better-performing QSR segment.
- On the M&A front, Hershey management mentioned that the company is currently involved in several deal discussions, however, valuations remain too high.
- Growing Hershey's dividend is still a top priority.
