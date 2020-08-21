Southern National Bancorp of Virginia prices subordinated notes offering
- Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) has priced a public offering of $60M of 5.40% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030.
- Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears at 5.40% p.a. up to but excluding September 1, 2025, and thereafter, at a floating rate p.a. equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR plus a spread of 531 bps until redemption.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is August 25, 2020.