Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) has filed a prospectus for the resale of up to 14,958,874 shares of common stock.

Of the shares offered hereby, (i) 12,391,308 shares are issuable upon exercise of the Unregistered Pre-Funded Warrants and Unregistered Warrants sold in a private placement;

(ii) 2,360,313 shares issuable upon exercise of a warrant sold in a private placement in March 2020; and

(iii) 207,253 shares issuable upon exercise of warrants issued to Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., the underwriter for a December 2018 public offering of Series A convertible preferred stock and warrants.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the resale of common shares.