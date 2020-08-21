Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC), sponsored by Horizon Sponsor, LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries has priced its initial public offering of 50M units at $10/unit.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant exercisable at $11.50.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 7.5M units.

The units will kick-off trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.

The offering is expected to close on August 25, 2020.

The company plans to target business operating in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.