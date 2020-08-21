Investors should consider cashing out of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) is the advice from The Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street column today.

"DraftKings and Flutter have plenty of financial firepower, with the former sitting on $1.2 billion in net cash while the latter is subsidized by profitable international betting divisions. But deep-pocketed U.S. casino operators are angling for a bigger piece of the action," warns the publication.

New competitors in the U.S. like bet365 and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) with the upcoming Barstool app can't be ignored either.

"A state-by-state regulatory thicket could limit the U.S. market to a small group of dominant players. But the stock market is treating the fantasy sports pioneers like they’ve already lifted the trophy in a winner-take-all league," notes the WSJ.