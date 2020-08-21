Forbearance volume stays flat for the week past

The number of mortgages in active forbearance as of Aug. 18, 2020 remained at 3.9M, unchanged vs. the previous week, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash data.

Represents 7.4% of all active mortgages.

About 5.4% of all GSE-backed loans and 11.6% of FHA/VA loans are currently in forbearance plans, while 8% of loans in private label securities of banks' portfolios are also in forbearance.

The pandemic and expiration of expanded unemployment benefits in July continue to add to the uncertainty over the economic outlook.

Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans is $4.8B and estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans is $1.8B, both unchanged from the previous week.

