Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) unit Audentes Therapeutics reports the third death in its Phase 1/2 ASPIRO study evaluating gene therapy AT132 in patients with X-linked myotubular myopathy, a rare serious and life-threatening inherited disorder characterized by weakness in the skeletal muscles that impairs the development of motor skills such as sitting, standing and walking.

The patient, who died of gastrointestinal bleeding (preliminary diagnosis), received the higher dose of 3×1014 vg/kg of AT132 and showed signs of liver dysfunction within 3-4 weeks.

All three patients who died showed evidence of pre-existing hepatobiliary disease, a profile describing more than 50% of study participants.

23 patients have been dosed thus far. The trial is currently on clinical hold.