The FDA's Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee will meet virtually on Friday, October 9, to review and discuss Alkermes plc's (NASDAQ:ALKS) marketing application seeking approval of ALKS 3831 (olanzapine/samidorphan) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and adults with bipolar I disorder.

The FDA's action date is November 15.

ALKS 3831 is a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate designed to provide the efficacy of olanzapine while mitigating olanzapine-associated weight gain.