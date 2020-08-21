Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable-store sales rose 18.6% in Q2; excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales declined 17.3%.

Gross margin rate fell 420 bps to 25.9% vs. consensus of 26.1%. SG&A expense rate -360 bps to 18.6%.

Merchandise inventories down 2.7% Y/Y to $1.194B.

Store count -74 Y/Y to 3,100.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.373B, with $121M debt, reflecting the repayment of the $330M previously borrowed from the company's credit facility.

Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Looking ahead, we believe the Company is well positioned financially to maneuver through the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. As a first step, the Board reinstated the dividend at a cautious but meaningful level to begin returning cash to shareholders. As always, the Board will continue to evaluate the dividend program on a quarterly basis."

