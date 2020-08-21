Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) ADRs drop 3% pre-market after the downside revenue forecast outweighed the Q2 beat on the top and bottom lines.

Net revenues were up 26% Y/Y to RMB2.15B. Service revenue rose 43% to RMB1.2B.

Operating margin was 8.7%, compared to 6.1% in last year's quarter.

Total GMV increased 31% Y/Y to RMB1.04B. Distribution GMV was up 9% and non-distribution up 34%.

For Q3, the company expects revenue of RMB1.75-1.80B, below the RMB1.86B consensus.

"Looking into the third quarter, despite the pandemic, we will continue to forge ahead with our optimization of category mix and high-quality growth strategy. While we are experiencing stronger seasonality and continued macro uncertainties, we anticipate that GMV for the third quarter of 2020 will grow by at least 15% year-over-year. We are very confident we will deliver strong year-over-year growth in our non-GAAP operating profits in the third quarter of 2020," says CFO Robin Lu.

