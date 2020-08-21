Western Australia's industrial regulator has approved a plan by Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to shut two processing trains at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas plant in stages for safety inspections of key equipment in the processing units.

Chevron will shut Train 1 at Gorgon LNG in early October and Train 3 in January 2021; repairs on Train 2 are progressing and the company expects to restart the unit in early September.

Traders had expected all three trains to be taken offline at the same time, which had sent spot LNG prices in Asia to multi-month highs.

Chevron is operator and 47.3% owner of Gorgon, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) each own 25% stakes, with the rest held by Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.

The regulator ordered Chevron earlier this month to inspect the propane heat exchangers in Trains 1 and 3 at the three-train LNG plant after weld problems were found on propane kettles in Train 2 during scheduled maintenance.