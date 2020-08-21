In an interview, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) CEO Joseph Payne said that the company is in discussions with about a dozen countries in Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia and several U.S. government agencies to supply its COVID-19 vaccine, ARCT-021, currently being tested in a recently launched Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Singapore.

It has already inked a deal with Israel to supply 1M doses with an option to buy more that could be worth up to $275M.

Singapore has provided $10M to support development which will give it priority for an initial supply.

Shares of ARCT are up more then 3% in pre-market trading.

The ongoing talks are focused on the number of doses committed to be purchased and monetary clinical trial support.