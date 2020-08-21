Deere (NYSE:DE) fiscal Q3 results:

Net sales and revenues: $8,925M (-11.1%), equipment ops: $7,859M (-12.4%); agriculture & turf: $5,672M (-4.6%), construction & forestry: $2,187M (-27.7%), financial services: $183M (+4.6%).

Net income: $811M (-9.8%); EPS: $2.57 (-8.5%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $4,057M (+999%).

2020 guidance: net income: ~$2.25B. Pretax expense for broad employee separation programs should be ~$175M (estimated annual savings will be about the same amount).

2020 consensus is EPS of $6.32 on revenues of $28.4B.

Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.

Deere EPS beats by $1.32, beats on revenue