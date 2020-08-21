BofA turns bear on Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher

Aug. 21, 2020 7:38 AM ETMMC, AJGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Bank of America Securities analyst Joshua Shanker downgrades insurance brokers Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) to Underperform as operating margins may be inflated and relative valuations over-extended.
  • AJG gets a double-cut from Buy; new price target of $101, cut from $117; AJG slips 0.8% in premarket trading.
  • BofA's revenue forecast for AJG assumes near-term negative top line from recessionary pressures, while its EPS forecast represents a Street low for 2021 ($3.90) and 2022 ($4.55).
  • MMC rating reduced from Neutral; target trimmed to $113 from $115.
  • Shanker notes that the coronavirus recession is exacerbating revenue issues at MMC; forecasts brokerage revenue decline of 2%-3% in H2 2020 then recovery to +2%-3% in H2 2020-2022.
  • BofA's adjusted EPS forecast for MMC also represents Street lows with 2021E at $4.70 and 2022 at $5.20.
  • See how AJG and MMC Quant factor grades stack up against peer Brown & Brown:
