ScPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) perks 10% premarket after entering into a supply agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase the SmartDose drug delivery system developed by West (the Product).

Under the terms of the Agreement, West will provide with 100% of the Company’s requirements for the Product in the U.S.

The Agreement has an initial term of five years, which will renew automatically for successive one-year terms unless SCPH or West provides nine months’ notice of intent not to renew.

Both, Quant Rating and Wall Street Analyst Rating are Bullish with price target of $13.25.