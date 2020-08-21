Boston Beer tapped by Cowen for even more gains
Aug. 21, 2020 7:39 AM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)SAMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and raises its price target to $1,000.
- Analyst Vivien Azer was impressed with SAM's low A&P spending as a percentage of total sales and sees more growth ahead."We expect continued outsized growth from the hard seltzer category, and Truly in particular, which should present upside to numbers," she writes.
- Cowen's price target is close to the highest on the Street and reps 17% upside potential for shares after a +125% rally in 2020.
- SAM has been a clear 52-week winner vs. BUD and TAP.