Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) ADRs slide 9.2% pre-market on Q2 results that narrowly missed top-line estimates but reported a narrower loss per share of $0.01, which was $0.19 above consensus.

Total revenue was up 67% Y/Y to RMB12.2B, driven by the 71% growth in online marketing services.

GMV for the 12-month period ending on June 30 was up 79% Y/Y to RMB1.3B.

Average monthly active users increased 55% to 568.8M.

Active buyers totaled 683.2M (+41%) and annual spending per active buyer was RMB1,857 (+27%), both for the 12-month period.

