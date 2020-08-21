U.S. regulators are investigating whether a massive methane release over Florida in May violated the Clean Air Act.

The Florida Gas Transmission Pipeline, a joint venture between Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), "vented" during an emergency shutdown of a natural gas compressor facility in Bradford County on May 2, the state's Department of Environmental Protection said last month.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it is "continuing to investigate the cause of this release and whether any Clean Air Act requirements were violated."

The plume of gas is estimated to have totaled 300 metric tons, equivalent to ~1% of total daily emissions from the U.S. natural gas system in 2018, according to Stanford University professor Adam Brandt.

The Trump administration has been rolling back Obama-era climate regulations, recently eliminating federal requirements for oil and gas companies to monitor and repair methane leaks from pipelines, storage facilities and wells.