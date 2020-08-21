Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) +6.8% in premarket, has completed the construction of the first two dairy digesters and four-mile pipeline for the production of renewable natural gas (RNG), to supply below-zero carbon intensity RNG and displace petroleum-based natural gas used at its Keyes ethanol production facility, and to provide fuel for RNG trucks and buses.

“Aemetis is implementing multiple system upgrades and expansion projects related to our 65M gallon per year renewable fuel and high grade alcohol plant, all of which reduce carbon intensity and input costs while increasing revenues,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO.

The company says that in 1H of 2021, it will inject the RNG into the common carrier pipeline and dispense RNG fuel to truck fleets at its onsite CNG loading station.

Aemetis is currently commissioning Phase I of the Central Dairy Digester Project, and once the Phase I is operational, construction will begin on the additional 15 dairies and ~30 miles of private pipeline.