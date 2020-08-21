Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares slide 7.9% pre-market despite Q2 beats with revenue of $315.5M, up 10% Y/Y but down 7% Q/Q. The company also raised its dividend by about 33%.

The sequential sales decline was primarily driven by distributor ordering patterns related to Enterprise technology.

Service provider revenue increased $21M on the year to $121.9M. Enterprise technology sales increased from $132.9M to $152.1M.

Gross profit improved from 46.4% to 48.2%.

