Retail giants are setting strategies for a holiday season expected to be unlike any other.

While overall holiday spending is at risk of being low, a crushing amount of online spending risks swamping the system.

Target (NYSE:TGT), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have already de-emphasized the traditional Thanksgiving to Black Friday store shopping period and are setting holiday promotions much earlier to take the strain off shippers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS (NYSE:UPS). Other retailers are expected to follow.

A higher mix of same-day deliveries by Shipt, DoorDash (DOORD) and Postmates (POSTM) drivers will also ease the holiday burden.

USPS, FedEx and USPS will all have holiday surcharges running on big-box retailers during the shipping blitz.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, FDIS, RTH, EMTY, RETL, WANT, FXD, PASS, RCD, JHMC, FTXD

Earlier: E-commerce spending shows no signs of letting down