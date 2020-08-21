Ahead of the earnings report on August 25, JMP raises Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) price target from $191 to $254.

Analyst Patrick Walravens cites checks showing quarterly strength with multiple positive comments regarding "strength in the Service cloud" and "sales morale."

Walravens: "If Salesforce were to trade in line with the peer group, it would imply a share price of ~$300."

JMP maintains an Outperform rating on Salesforce. Wall Street analysts average out to a Bullish rating, but SA contributors sit at Neutral.

More action: Loop Capital starts Salesforce with a Sell rating and $150 price target.

For Q2, consensus estimates expect $4.9B in revenue and $0.67 EPS. Salesforce guided revenue of $4.89B-4.9BB and EPS of $0.66-0.67.