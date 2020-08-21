AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) must remain listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in order to conclude the sale of its last remaining South African assets to Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY), the country's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy says.

The transfer of mining rights to Harmony, which is necessary to close the sale of its Mponeng mine and its surface assets in South Africa, also is conditional on AngloGold keeping its headquarters in the country.

AU -5.2% , HMY -4.8% pre-market.

AngloGold has pared down its presence in South Africa, shifting focus to more profitable operations in Africa, Australia and the Americas; the $300M sale of the assets announced in February would mark the miner's exit from South Africa.