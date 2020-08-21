Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) leases to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ~95K square feet at its 100 Mill development project to accommodate Amazon's Phoenix Tech Hub expansion.

100 Mill is a 287K-square-foot, 18-story office tower in downtown Tempe, AZ. Total development costs are expected to be ~$153M and initial occupancy for the building is expected in Q1 2022.

100 Mill is currently 44% pre-leased with long-term lease commitments from Deloitte as well as Amazon.

Amazon also leases additional space at Hayden Ferry, Cousins' existing office property adjacent to the 100 Mill site, and will expand into 100 Mill as they continue to grow in the city.

Cousins has a 90% ownership interest and Hines has the remaining 10% of the joint venture developing the 100 Mill project.