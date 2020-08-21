Morgan Stanley lifts Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) to an Overweight from Equal Weight as it looks past the Q2 report to the long-term potential after the pandemic.

"We are OW EL, as we see key value drivers as still intact long-term post COVID, particularly skin care momentum and a shift to e-commerce, and more COVID challenged areas as likely to recover, with new H2 FY21 EPS guidance and LT margin guidance from EL’s fiscal Q4 call providing more visibility."

MS hikes it price target on Estee Lauder to $233 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $202.95. Shares of EL are up 1.15% in premarket action.

During Estee Lauder's conference call (transcript), CEO Fabrizio Freda broke down in a humorous fashion how the famous "lipstick index" doesn't quite work in the age of working from home and wearing masks in public.