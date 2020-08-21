OTC company Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCQX:RWBYF) will place, on an underwritten bought deal basis, 29M units at $0.75 per Unit for gross proceeds of $21.75M, up from 20M units, previously.

Each Unit consists of one share and one 2-year share purchase warrant, exercisable at $1.00.

Underwriters have an option to buy up to an additional 4.35M units for additional gross proceeds of up to $3.26M, taking total gross proceeds to $25.01M, assuming the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering is expected to close by September 15.