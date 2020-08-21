Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has suspended a deal to build a $10B refining and petrochemicals complex in China, Bloomberg reports, as the Saudi state oil company cuts spending to cope with low oil prices.

The Saudis were set to team up with two Chinese firms in supplying as much as 70% of the crude for the new 300K bbl/day refinery.

The joint venture was signed when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Beijing in February 2019, a deal that was seen at the time as a landmark deal.

This year's oil price crash and COVID-19's impact on global energy demand have changed the calculations for energy projects around the world, and Aramco is planning deep cuts to its capital spending while trying to maintain $75B in dividend payouts, mostly to the kingdom.