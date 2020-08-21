Shanghai Jianchi Supply Chain, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) has inked an agreement with Tongdow E-commerce Group and Beijing Tongbang Zhuoyi Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of JD Digit Technology Group for launching an online commodity trading enterprise payment system on Tongdow E-Commerce's online trading platform.

The company intends to develop deeper cooperation with JD Digits with respect to payment, supply chain financing, IoT-enhanced warehouses, etc., to provide commodity trading companies with integrated solutions for online payments and FinTech needs in future.

Shares up 7.7% premarket.

