Argus drops International Paper (NYSE:IP) to a Hold rating from Buy.

"We view International Paper as a well-run company with a strong track record in its industry, and expect its products and services to be in high demand on the other side of the pandemic. However, IP is facing near-term challenges from COVID-19, and given uneven volume trends, we do not have much visibility into earnings."

Argus says it will look to move the company back to the Buy list if the technical patterns reverse, or if the revenue and earnings outlook improves significantly.

Shares of International Paper are down 1.75% in premarket trading.

Here is how Wall Street views International Paper.