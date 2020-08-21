Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) +2.3% pre-market after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $64 price target, seeing opportunities amid energy sector headwinds.

Stanley analyst Devin McDermott says he continues to favor E&P firms that are low on the cost curve and offer strong free cash flow and leverage profiles.

McDermott also raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $14 target while downgrading Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an $11 target.

Concho, Occidental and Noble all continue to lag the broader market and have failed to fully recover from their March lows: