Citing checks showing the HCM business under pressure, Loop Capital starts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) with a Sell rating and $140 price target.

Analyst Yun Kim: "Many large organizations are focused on other higher priority initiatives such as cloud migration and cloud-based security (zero-trust security) deployments."

Kim thinks the HCM business could remain weak into 2021.

Workday will report Q2 results on August 27. Consensus estimates expect $1.04B in revenue and $0.66 EPS. The company guided subscription revenue of $913-915M.