Midatech rallies 49% but news scarce

Aug. 21, 2020 8:50 AM ETMidatech Pharma plc (MTP)MTPBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Nano cap Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) jumps 49% premarket on robust volume on no readily available news.
  • On Monday, August 14, it announced the resale of up to ~12.7M ordinary shares held by current investors.
  • Yesterday, it announced the issuance of 500K ADSs presenting 2.5M ordinary shares in connection with the exercise of pre-existing warrants yielding gross proceeds of ~$1.03M.
  • 2.5M ordinary shares represent 4% dilution to current stockholders. The revised amount of outstanding shares is now 63,048,852.
  • Yesterday's close was $2.10 down 7%.
