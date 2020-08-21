Midatech rallies 49% but news scarce
Aug. 21, 2020 8:50 AM ETMidatech Pharma plc (MTP)MTPBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Nano cap Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) jumps 49% premarket on robust volume on no readily available news.
- On Monday, August 14, it announced the resale of up to ~12.7M ordinary shares held by current investors.
- Yesterday, it announced the issuance of 500K ADSs presenting 2.5M ordinary shares in connection with the exercise of pre-existing warrants yielding gross proceeds of ~$1.03M.
- 2.5M ordinary shares represent 4% dilution to current stockholders. The revised amount of outstanding shares is now 63,048,852.
- Yesterday's close was $2.10 down 7%.