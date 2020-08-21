Funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners completed its earlier disclosed acquisition of Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT).

Maintaining its brand name, CEO and headquarters, Benefytt will build on its tech-first mission enabling consumers to connect with Medicare and other health and life insurance products.

Transaction closure is expected post Madison's purchase of ~95.2% (13.6M shares of Class A common stock) of Benefytt’s outstanding shares for $31/share in an all-cash tender offer.

No shares of Benefytt’s Class B common stock were outstanding post tender offer expiration; shares were accepted for payment by wholly-owned subsidiary of Madison, Daylight Beta.

Benefytt is now a private company, no longer listed on the Nasdaq.