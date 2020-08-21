Realty Income launches $1B commercial paper program
- Under a dollar-denominated unsecured commercial paper program, Realty Income (NYSE:O) may issue unsecured commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding of $1B from time to time.
- Note proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Realty Income expects to use its $3B revolving credit facility as a liquidity backstop for notes repayment issued under the commercial paper program.
- "The reason that Realty Income has not risen on lower rates is because of the risk that the pandemic imposes on its rental income. If you think this outlook should gradually improve from here, the current level is a buying opportunity for the shares. Think of selling when that 10-year spread next approaches 2%," says FIG Ideas on Seeking Alpha.
