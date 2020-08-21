Buyers are expected to cancel 10 or fewer cargoes of liquefied natural gas for October loading from the U.S., the lowest number in months as prices in Asia and Europe recover, Reuters reports, citing trade sources.

The result would rank much lower than the 25 cargoes likely canceled for loading in September and the 40-45 likely canceled in July and August.

"We expect winter LNG spot prices to rise to $5-$6/MMBtu as the market tightens," Bernstein analysts say. "With U.S. having a cash breakeven of $4-$5/MMBtu, this should allow U.S. LNG to flow with positive cash margins."

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) CFO Zach Davis said recently that it expects its customers will lift their contractual volumes in full this winter as the market recovers from the effects of COVID-19.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB